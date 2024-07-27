(Reuters) - Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Saturday the conflict in military-ruled Myanmar was worsening and her message to the ruling junta was the situation there was unsustainable and it should take a different path for the country and the people.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a series of regional summits in Laos, Wong said Australia was deeply concerned about the Myanmar conflict and backed a peace effort by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

