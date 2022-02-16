Log in
Australia's Woodside Petroleum annual profit surges on higher prices

02/16/2022 | 05:56pm EST
The Woodside gas plant is seen at sunset in Burrup at the Pilbarra region in Western Australia

(Reuters) -Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd said on Thursday its annual profit more than tripled as the global economic recovery from the pandemic sparked a surge in prices of oil and gas.

Prices of liquefied natural gas climbed to record highs last year due to a supply crunch and cold weather in the Northern Hemisphere, while the easing of COVID-19 curbs globally lifted oil demand.

The company, which is gearing up to complete its merger with BHP Group's petroleum arm by early June 2022, has also started sharpening its focus on the shift towards a low-carbon economy and has set targets for net-zero emissions by 2050.

"Our focus is on hydrogen and ammonia, which produce lower greenhouse gas emissions at the point of use and will help our customers decarbonise ... also looking at lower-carbon services such as carbon capture and storage," Woodside Chief Executive Officer Meg O'Neill said.

The company posted an underlying net profit after tax, excluding one-time charges, of $1.62 billion for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with $447 million a year earlier. The figure beat an RBC estimate of $1.36 billion.

Woodside declared a final dividend of $1.05 per share, up from 12 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta and Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.57% 92.01 Delayed Quote.22.94%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX 1.61% 332.2329 Delayed Quote.19.42%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD 2.52% 27.27 Delayed Quote.21.93%
WTI -1.49% 91.094 Delayed Quote.25.80%
