Australia's central bank governor says further rate increases needed to bring inflation down

02/16/2023 | 05:36pm EST
SYDNEY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australia's top central banker on Friday said further increases in interest rates would be needed in the months ahead to ensure sky-high inflation returns to the target range.

Speaking before law makers, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said how much further interest rates need to increase would depend on developments in the global economy, how household spending evolves and the outlook for inflation and the labour market.

The central bank last week hiked interest rates by a quarter point to a decade-high of 3.35%, bringing its tightening since last May to 325 basis points. (Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
