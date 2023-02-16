Australia's central bank governor says further rate increases needed to bring inflation down

SYDNEY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australia's top central
banker on Friday said further increases in interest rates would
be needed in the months ahead to ensure sky-high inflation
returns to the target range.
Speaking before law makers, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)
Governor Philip Lowe said how much further interest rates need
to increase would depend on developments in the global economy,
how household spending evolves and the outlook for inflation and
the labour market.
The central bank last week hiked interest rates by a quarter
point to a decade-high of 3.35%, bringing its tightening since
last May to 325 basis points.
