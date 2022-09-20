Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia's central bank has equity wiped out by billions in bond losses

09/20/2022 | 10:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Two women walk next to the Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in central Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's central bank on Wednesday said its equity had been wiped out by losses suffered on pandemic-era bond buying, but its ability to create money meant it was not insolvent and would continue as normal.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Michele Bullock said the bank had taken a mark-to-market valuation loss on its bond holdings of A$44.9 billion ($30.02 billion) in 2021/22.

The bonds were accumulated under a A$300 billion emergency stimulus programme that ran from November 2020 to February 2022.

The losses eclipsed underlying earnings of A$8.2 billion and left the central bank with an accounting loss of A$36.7 billion. It also ate up all the RBA's reserve funds, leaving it with a negative net equity position of A$12.4 billion.

Bullock noted that while this would bankrupt a normal commercial entity, the RBA's liabilities are guaranteed by the government.

"Furthermore, since it has the ability to create money, the Bank can continue to meet its obligations as they become due and so it is not insolvent," said Bullock.

"The negative equity position will, therefore, not affect the ability of the Reserve Bank to do its job."

The RBA intends to hold the bonds until maturity and likely make a profit at that time, so offsetting the valuation losses.

Bullock noted other central banks around the world would be facing similar losses on their emergency stimulus programmes, though many did mark their assets to market like the RBA.

In July, the Swiss National Bank reported a first-half loss of 95.2 billion Swiss francs, the biggest since the central bank was founded in 1907.

The RBA also faces ongoing financial losses on its bond holdings which it estimates could range from A$35 billion to as much as A$58 billion out to 2033 when the last of the bonds mature.

As a result, the RBA expects to retain any future profits to rebuild its capital position and thus does not expect to pay any dividend to the government for a number of years, said Bullock.

That also means the RBA would not require a cash injection from the government, as happened in 2013 when the bank suffered valuation losses on its foreign currency reserves.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers earlier said he agreed with the RBA's position and argued the bond buying programme had played a key part in helping the economy through the pandemic.

Chalmers recently set up an independent inquiry into the RBA's policy framework, Board structure and communications.

($1 = 1.4954 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Sam Holmes)

By Wayne Cole


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.18% 0.64373 Delayed Quote.-1.97%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.01% 1.09705 Delayed Quote.-10.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.02% 0.72132 Delayed Quote.0.87%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.31% 0.136924 Delayed Quote.-4.35%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.02% 12.876 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.02% 0.96118 Delayed Quote.-6.78%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) 0.07% 12.287 Delayed Quote.4.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) -0.03% 0.012085 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.24% 0.6703 Delayed Quote.-15.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) -0.09% 0.5684 Delayed Quote.-7.87%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 1.94% 0.015935 Delayed Quote.28.62%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) -0.03% 0.6832 Delayed Quote.1.32%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.03% 0.088485 Delayed Quote.-11.17%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.09% 0.96451 Delayed Quote.5.68%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares to Extend Losses as All Eyes on Fed
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aExclusive-Maroil takes over most of Venezuela's petroleum coke trading
RE
12:09aJapan's 9-year bond yield rises to nearly 0.3% as BOJ meet looms
RE
12:08aJapan unlikely to intervene to stem weak yen, half of economists say - Reuters poll
RE
12:07aBOJ's dovish deputy Amamiya top candidate as next head - Reuters poll
RE
12:05aJapan fy2022 gdp seen at +1.9%, fy2023 +1.2% (vs +1…
RE
12:05a12 of 23 economists said japan would not intervene…
RE
12:05aJapan july-sept gdp growth seen at +1.4%, oct-dec +…
RE
12:05aJapan fy2022 core cpi seen at +2.4%, fy2023 +1.2% (…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent Music shares set to open at HK$18 each in Hong Kong debut
2Analysis-Europe energy crisis may deepen with looming liquidity crunch
3Fire crews rush to douse blaze at BP's Ohio refinery
4Rupee seen lower as Fed rate-decision jitters boost dollar
5Dollar ascendant as investors gear up for Fed

HOT NEWS