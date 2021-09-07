Australia's central bank holds cash rate, continues with tapering

SYDNEY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank left its
cash rate at a record low of 0.1% as expected on Tuesday, while
confirming plans to taper its massive bond buying programme from
this month.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said it would trim
purchases of bonds to A$4 billion a week and
continue at this rate until at least mid-February next year.
A Reuters poll found all but one of 37 analysts saw a steady
outcome on rates this week, while 10 thought the RBA would delay
the taper and 15 expected it to press ahead.
($1 = 1.3430 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)