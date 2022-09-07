Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia's central bank says neutral rate at least 2.5%

09/07/2022 | 11:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Australia's top central banker on Thursday said interest rates were closer to neutral levels after a run of hikes, but there was much uncertainty about how much further they might have to rise to bring demand back into line with supply.

Answering questions after a policy speech, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said the neutral level - one that neither stimulates nor retards growth - was at least 2.5%. Rates are currently at 2.35% having been lifted by 225 basis points in just five months.

"We are closer now to estimates of neutral, but we could still be stimulatory, we could be too tight," said Lowe.

Lowe added the RBA was very conscious that monetary policy acted with a lag and that rates had already risen sharply. (Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:12aJapan's Mitsui, Shell to explore feasibility of capturing carbon in Asia Pacific
RE
12:10aIndian shares gain as oil prices fall; banks, techs rise
RE
12:06aUNICREDIT : Goldman sachs cuts target price to eur 17 from eur 19…
RE
12:05aINTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Goldman sachs cuts target price to eur 2.65…
RE
09/07Markets to fall further as econ fundamentals worse than 2007, says GMO's Grantham
RE
09/07Australia's central bank says neutral rate at least 2.5%
RE
09/07AUSTRALIA RBA : after rapid tightening, may be case for slower hikes
RE
09/07Taiwan confident it can sign 'high standard' U.S. trade deal
RE
09/07Rupee seen higher at open as oil tumbles, dollar retreats
RE
09/07Philippines' Marcos touts $14 billion investment pledges from 'fruitful' overseas trip
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Aussie competition regulator to not oppose $1.7 billion Link buyout by ..
2Japan Finance Minister Suzuki declines fresh comment on yen weakness
3Waking to screams: How stabbings shattered tiny Canadian communities
4Rupee seen higher at open as oil tumbles, dollar retreats
5Taiwan confident it can sign 'high standard' U.S. trade deal

HOT NEWS