Australia's central bank tells borrowers to prepare for higher rates

SYDNEY, March 11 (Reuters) - Australia's top central banker
on Friday cautioned borrowers it would be prudent to prepare for
a rise in interest rates this year given inflation was set to be
lifted by the recent surge in global commodity prices.
Speaking at a banking conference, Reserve Bank of Australia
(RBA) Governor Philip Lowe noted core inflation in Australia was
still modest at 2.6% and wages were growing only gradually,
which allowed time before a hike.
Asked if a rate rise could come as early as June, Lowe said
he did not want to specify a month but there were plausible
scenarios where it might be "earlier" and also scenarios where
rates might not rise at all this year.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole
Editing by Chris Reese)