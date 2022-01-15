Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia's daily COVID-19 infections dip below 100,000

01/15/2022 | 11:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People are turned away at a COVID-19 testing centre in Western Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's daily coronavirus infections on Sunday fell below 100,000 for the first time in five days, amid expectations that the Omicron wave had neared its peak in New South Wales, the worst-hit state.

A total of 85,824 cases were reported by midday, down from the pandemic high of more than 150,000 hit on Thursday, with infections steadily falling since then. Northern Territory, which has been reporting cases in the hundreds, and largely virus-free Western Australia are due to report later.

Health authorities on Saturday said modelling suggested Australia was close to the peak of its worst outbreak in the pandemic but warned cases would remain elevated over the "next few weeks".

After successfully restricting virus spread earlier in the pandemic, Australia has seen a runaway Omicron outbreak clocking more than 1.3 million cases in the past two weeks as states began easing strict COVID-19 curbs late last year when vaccination levels hit 70%-80%.

More people have also been admitted to hospitals than at any other time during the pandemic but authorities have said the health systems can cope with the rising cases.

Amid the Omicron surge, officials have been pushing for more residents to get vaccinated in Australia, where more than 92% of the population above 16 are already double-dosed.

Australia's total infections since the pandemic began topped 1.5 million on Sunday, while deaths stood at 2,673.

New South Wales reported 34,660 new infections, while neighbouring Victoria logged 28,128 and Queensland 17,445 cases.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:32aGreece's Aegean Airlines suspends flights to Beirut after plane damage
RE
03:27aProject to expand parts of suez canal expected to be completed after two years of work in july (not august) 2023 - canal authority chairman
RE
03:14aBeijing Omicron case prompts temple closures, queues for COVID-19 tests
RE
03:07aSuez Canal expansion project expected to finish in July 2023 - SCA chairman
RE
03:07aProject to expand parts of suez canal expected to be completed after two years of work in august 2023 - canal authority chairman
RE
03:04aMicrosoft says it observed destructive malware in systems belonging to several Ukraine govt agencies
RE
02:52aPhilippines to acquire 32 new Black Hawk helicopters
RE
02:35aTonga volcano eruption triggers evacuation warnings
RE
02:26aTexas synagogue hostage crisis ends with gunman dead
RE
02:24aNo reports of injuries in Tonga yet, NZ says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
2Greece's Aegean Airlines suspends flights to Beirut after plane damage
3FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
4Tonga volcano eruption triggers evacuation advisories, metre-high waves..
5Suez Canal expansion project expected to finish in July 2023 - SCA chai..

HOT NEWS