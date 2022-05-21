Log in
  News
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
Latest News
Australia's government can't win majority at election -TV stations

05/21/2022 | 06:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Australian incumbent Prime Minister Scott Morrison

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's ruling conservative government will not win enough seats to form a government, two television stations said on Saturday.

Early vote counts showed Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative coalition and the Labor opposition losing ground to smaller parties and climate-focussed independents, raising the prospect of a hung parliament.

"At the moment, I can't see the coalition getting to a majority on these numbers," the Australian Broadcasting Corp's election analyst Antony Green said in a live broadcast.

"At the moment, the coalition can't get a path to 76," he added, naming the minimum number of seats a party must win to hold a majority in the parliament of 151 seats.

A chyron shown by News Corp-owned cable TV channel Sky News said: "Sky projects coalition can't win majority."

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS