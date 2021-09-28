Australia's high grade pivot limits coal supply

Australian mining firms' pivot to higher grade thermal coal production could dampen their supply response, despite higher port availability, as demand rises ahead of the northern hemisphere winter.

Beijing's informal ban on Australian coal has led thermal coal producers to focus on high grade product that is preferred by other key north Asian markets such as Japan and South Korea. This has led some Australian mining firms to cut production forecasts and write down the value of their mining assets. In August, UK-Australian mining firm BHP wrote the value of its New South Wales (NSW) thermal coal assets to a negative value of $300mn and Australian mining firm Whitehaven wrote A$650mn ($472mn) from the value of its assets, as both firms looked to leave lower grade coal in the ground. Chinese-controlled Australian mining firm Yancoal has also implemented a 'washing harder' policy to reduce ash content as it targets markets outside of China.

These strategies reflect the large premiums that have been available for the high grade coals, with the 6,000kcal/kg NAR premium growing from around $12/t a year ago to $75/t at the end of last week on the 5,500 kcal/kg NAR for Newcastle fob coal.

At these premiums it makes sense to wash coal and to concentrate on high grade portions of a mine, but these strategies reduce the total amount of coal produced and exported. Coal is lost in the washing process and by being left in the ground.

Australian thermal coal exports stood at 113.9mn t in January-July, down from 122.3mn t in the same period of 2019 prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. This was partly attributable to the shiploader outage at the main NSW thermal coal port of Newcastle, which was fixed in late July.

Newcastle has the spare capacity to significantly ramp up exports over the remainder of 2021 to meet the strong demand for coal from the northern hemisphere that is driving prices to new highs. But the shift to focus on high grade may dampen this response, particularly once stockpiles built up during the shiploader outage are run down.

Newcastle exports increased in August and are on track for a strong September, according to initial shipping data. The vessel queue outside Newcastle has shrunk from around 40 in June-August to 24 today, but remains above the average of 10.

Argus last assessed high-grade Australian thermal coal at $182.55/t fob Newcastle for NAR 6,000 kcal/kg on 24 September, up from $151.90/t on 30 July and a low of $46.18/t on 4 September 2020. It assessed lower-grade coal at $108.25/t fob Newcastle for NAR 5,500 kcal/kg on 24 September, up from $92.93/t on 31 July and $35.04/t on 4 September 2020.

By Jo Clarke

Thermal coal prices $/t

Newcastle coal exports mn t

Australian thermal coal exports mn t