Australia's longest-running soap Neighbours calls it a wrap

SYDNEY, June 10 (Reuters) - Neighbours, the Australian soap
opera that launched the careers of Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie,
Guy Pearce and all three Hemsworth brothers, shot its last
episode on Friday, wrapping the country's longest-running
television drama after four decades.
A fixture of the small screen in Australia since 1985 and in
Britain since 1986, the cameras stopped rolling on the fictional
Ramsay Street and its families after the main financial backer,
British free-to-air broadcaster Channel 5, cut the series from
its schedule to make way for local content.
From a peak in the late 1980s, Neighbours' ratings steadily
declined as beachside rival Home and Away captivated soap
viewers and competition from reality television and streaming
platforms exploded.
Its demise still brought an outpouring of nostalgia.
"It's a melancholy day for me," said Stefan Dennis, who
played villainous, six-times-married Paul Robinson, the only
original cast member working on the show at the end.
"I closed the studio door behind me on my very last dialogue
scene and I suddenly surprised myself by getting incredibly
emotional. I just kept it to myself and went to my dressing
room," added Dennis in an on-set interview on Channel 10, where
Neighbours had been relegated to its youth channel since 2011.
Neighbours once dominated Australian and British pop
culture. Its performers graced magazine covers and topped the
music charts and its cast once appeared onstage at Britain's
Royal Variety Performance, a charity event attended by Britain's
royal family.
The soap provided an early training ground for actors who
achieved international acting prowess.
Russell Crowe appeared in four episodes in 1987, five years
before his role in skinhead drama Romper Stomper made him a
sensation in Australia and caught the attention of Hollywood.
The same year, musical theatre peformer Jason Donovan, who
early this month sang at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
concert, starred in Neighbours' highest-rating episode when his
character married Minogue's.
That episode, one of 60 that featured weddings in the show's
run of nearly 9,000 instalments, attracted nearly 20 million
viewers in Britain alone.
