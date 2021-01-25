Australia's securities regulator says server hit by cyber security breach

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australia's securities regulator said on
Monday there was a cyber security breach at a server it used to
transfer files including credit licence applications where some
information may have been viewed.
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC)
said it became aware of the incident on Jan. 15 although it does
not appear the credit licence forms or attachments were
downloaded.
"While the investigation is ongoing, it appears that there
is some risk that some limited information may have been viewed
by the threat actor," the regulator said in a statement late on
Monday.
The server has been disabled and no other tech
infrastructure has been breached, ASIC added.
The incident occurred with the file sharing software
provided by California-based Accellion. The same software was
also used by New Zealand's central bank, who faced a cyber
attack earlier this month.
Accellion did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment.
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)