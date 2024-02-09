SYDNEY, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australia's top central banker on Friday warned there was still some way to go to meet the midpoint of the inflation target range of 2-3%, adding that the bank has not ruled out another rise in interest rates, neither has it ruled it in.

"While there are some encouraging signs, Australia's inflation challenge is not over," Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock told lawmakers. "An inflation rate with a ‘4’ in front of it is not good enough and still some way from the midpoint of our target."

At a policy meeting earlier this week, the central bank kept interest rates steady at 4.35% but warned it might have to tighten further should domestically generated inflation prove too stubborn.

Markets seriously doubt they will tighten, but have nudged out the likely timing of the first cut. A move in June has declined to a 40% chance, with August put at 80%.

Bullock added the aggregate level of demand has remained above the economy's supply capacity and that conditions in the labour market are still tight relative to what would be consistent with sustained full employment and inflation at target.

"This means that the slowing in aggregate demand that we are observing is helping to ease inflationary pressures, but we are not yet where we need to be," she warned.

The central bank now forecasts inflation - which fell to a two-year low of 4.1% in the fourth quarter - would fall back to the bank's target range of 2-3% in late 2025 before meeting the midpoint of 2.5% in 2026.

"Even if the economy evolves along the central path, inflation will still have been outside the target range for four years," added Bullock.

"The longer inflation remains high and outside the target range, the greater is the risk that inflation expectations of households and businesses adjust higher."

(Reporting by Wayne Cole and Stella Qiu; Editing by Sam Holmes)