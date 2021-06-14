Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia's top exporting state calls for reset in China ties

06/14/2021 | 11:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Staff members chat as they prepare a seminar in Beijing

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia's biggest exporting state on Tuesday urged Canberra to stop antagonising China, the country's top trade partner, in remarks that came amid escalating criticism of Beijing led by the United States, Australia's main ally.

"This isn't about kowtowing to other countries and giving in," Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan said at Australia's biggest oil and gas industry conference, being held in Perth. "There needs to be a national reset in that relationship."

Ties with China worsened last year when Australia called for an independent investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus, which sparked trade reprisals from China, hitting Australian goods ranging from barley and coal to lobster and wine.

Relations had already soured after Australia banned Chinese tech giant Huawei from the country's 5G network in 2018.

Beseeching the federal government to stop talk of conflict and trade retaliation, McGowan asked: "How is it in our interests to be reckless with trading relationships that fund and drive our prosperity and our nation forward?"

McGowan's comments came two days after Group of Seven leaders meeting in Britain chided China over a wide range of issues, sparking an angry response from Beijing. Attending the G7 meeting as a guest, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with U.S. President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss Indo-Pacific security.

Western Australia's top exports, iron ore and liquefied natural gas (LNG), have so far escaped China's trade reprisals, with China heavily dependent on Australia's iron ore for its steel industry and increasingly reliant on gas for power generation as it looks to cut emissions from coal.

Western Australia exported A$104 billion ($80 billion) worth of goods to China in 2020, making up 71% of Australia's goods exports to China.

($1 = 1.2990 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Sonali Paul


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.01% 72.99 Delayed Quote.40.00%
WTI -0.04% 70.992 Delayed Quote.45.60%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:04aBritain's biggest investor drops AIG, others from some funds over climate
RE
12:01aOil rises as threat recedes of Iran supply resuming soon
RE
12:01aOil rises as threat recedes of Iran supply resuming soon
RE
06/15EU, U.S. sow seeds for climate cooperation, dodge coal's end date - draft
RE
06/15DAMAC delisting plan piles pressure on shrinking Dubai market
RE
06/14China's mission to eu, on nato adopting tough line on china, says urges nato to stop exaggerating various forms of 'china threat theory'
RE
06/14Chinese steel futures slip on cooling seasonal demand
RE
06/14RESERVE BANK OF INDIA  : Money Market Operations as on June 14, 2021
PU
06/14Australia's top exporting state calls for reset in China ties
RE
06/14VEGOILS-Palm snaps six-day losing streak, rises 2%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin tops $40,000 after Musk says Tesla could use it again
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin rises 9.8% to $39,035
3AMC jumps more than 18%, other 'meme stocks' mixed
4EURO ZONE AT A TURNING POINT BUT TOO EARLY TO DEBATE END OF ECB HELP: Lagarde
5GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Crypto sees second week of outflows; ether posts..

HOT NEWS