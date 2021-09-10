Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia's treasurer says economy must diversify from China reliance

09/10/2021 | 09:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Staff members chat as they prepare a seminar in Beijing

(This story from September 6 corrects paragraph 8 to show exports hit a monthly, not full-year, record)

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia must diversify its economy to rely less on China, its largest trading partner, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Monday, as he warned businesses to brace for new tensions with Beijing.

Australia's relations with China soured after it banned Huawei from its 5G broadband network in 2018 and cooled further after Canberra called for an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19, first reported in China last year.

Beijing responded by imposing tariffs on Australian commodities, including barley, wine and grapes.

"It is no secret that China has recently sought to target Australia's economy," Frydenberg said in a speech in Canberra.

"Heightened strategic competition is the new reality we face, now and likely into the future."

Frydenberg said businesses should look at new markets, which have been opened as a result of recent free trade agreements.

Australia's A$2 trillion economy is at risk of entering its second recession in as many years as its largest states are in prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns.

Despite the diplomatic tensions, exports to China hit a record A$19.4 billion in July, up 72% from a year earlier, on the back of strong iron ore demand.

($1 = 1.3419 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose and Colin Packham; Editing by Sandra Maler, Jane Wardell and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:22aU.S. Democrats propose dramatic expansion of EV tax credits that favors Big Three
RE
01:12aShell brings Enchilada, Auger platforms back online
RE
12:51aIndia cuts import taxes on vegetable oils to calm prices
RE
12:42aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Extension of Directions under Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) – People's Co-operative Bank Limited, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)
PU
12:02aIndonesia ends deforestation pact with Norway, citing non-payment
RE
09/10USDA Accepts More than 2.5 Million Acres in Grassland CRP Signup, Double Last Year's Signup
PU
09/10New Zealand COVID-19 cases rise, denting optimism over outbreak
RE
09/10Australia's treasurer says economy must diversify from China reliance
RE
09/10China reports 25 new COVID-19 cases on Sept 10 vs 17 a day earlier
RE
09/10WORLD BANK ONLINE MORNING SEMINAR #116 &LDQUO;DEVELOPMENT RESEARCH IN PRACTICE : The DIME Analytics Data Handbook”
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple : Analysis-Epic's narrow win in App Store case toughens fight aga..
2CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.35% to 20,633.06
3Trading tantrum? Fed officials' personal dealings stir controversy, cal..
4U.S. Democrats propose dramatic expansion of EV tax credits that favors..
5NAGA : Share price Procter & Gamble

HOT NEWS