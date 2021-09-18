Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia says it was 'upfront' with France over submarine deal as crisis continues

09/18/2021 | 11:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELBOURNE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia was "upfront, open and honest" with France about its concerns over a deal for French submarines, its defence minister said on Sunday, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis.

Australia ditched the 2016 deal with France's Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines, announcing on Thursday a plan to build at least eight nuclear-powered ones with U.S. and British technology in a trilateral security partnership.

The move infuriated France, a NATO ally of the United States and Britain, prompting it to recall its ambassadors https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australian-pm-says-he-made-clear-france-possibility-scrapping-submarine-deal-2021-09-17 from Washington and Canberra, and riled China https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australia-get-us-nuclear-submarine-technology-china-looms-large-2021-09-15, the major rising power in the Indo-Pacific region.

The deal has put Washington in an unprecedented diplomatic crisis with France that analysts say could do lasting damage to the U.S. alliance with France and Europe, throwing also throws into doubt the united front https://www.reuters.com/world/french-break-up-blow-bidens-china-focused-alliance-rebuilding-2021-09-18 that the Biden administration has been seeking to forge against China's growing power.

Paris has called the cancellation a stab in the back https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/australia-made-huge-mistake-cancelling-submarine-deal-says-french-ambassador-2021-09-18, with Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian saying relations with the United States and Australia were in a "crisis".

But Defence Minister Peter Dutton said on Sunday that Australia had been raising concerns with France over the order - valued at $40 billion in 2016 and reckoned to cost much more today - for a couple of years.

"Suggestions that the concerns hadn't been flagged by the Australian government, just defy, frankly, what's on the public record and certainly what they've said publicly over a long period of time," Dutton told Sky News.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he had expressed "very significant concerns" about the deal to French President Emmanuel Macron in June and made clear Australia "would need to make a decision on in our national interest".

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said Australia had informed France of the deal but acknowledged on Sunday the negotiations had been secret, given the "enormous sensitivities".

Dutton and Birmingham declined to reveal costs of the new pact, although Dutton said "it's not going to be a cheap project".

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:12aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Commemoration of 'Azadi Ka Amrith Mahotsav' at SAIL-VISL through Elocution Competition
PU
09/18Australia says it was 'upfront' with France over submarine deal as crisis continues
RE
09/18Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off
RE
09/18NEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT : COVID-19 updates
PU
09/18ECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Countries of CELAC Unanimously Approve Lines of Action and Proposals for Plan for Self-Sufficiency in Health Matters in Latin America and the Caribbean and Give ECLAC a Mandate to Further its Implementation
PU
09/18China's Chongqing posts foreign trade growth in Jan-Aug
PU
09/18CHINA, RCEP MEMBERS WORK TO IMPLEMENT TRADE PACT ON SCHEDULE : Moc
PU
09/18Spacex capsule safely splashes down in atlantic off florida with first all-civilian crew ever launched to orbit, live webcast shows
RE
09/18European Union-style bloc pitched for Latin America, Caribbean
RE
09/18U.S. CDC Reports Total Novel Coronavirus Cases Of 41,915,285 As Of Yesterday Versus 41,754,903 In Previous Report On Sept 17
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1European Union-style bloc pitched for Latin America, Caribbean
2Shochiku : Kabuki to collaborate with virtual diva in global streaming
3General Announcement::Loan Assignments relating to PSD Holdings Pte. Lt..
4Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off
5Verizon Communications : announces accepted amounts and pricing terms f..

HOT NEWS