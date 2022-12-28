Advanced search
Australia says no change to rules for China arrivals

12/28/2022 | 09:36pm EST
STORY: "We will take the appropriate advice from the health experts," Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp, adding his government's priority "is to keep Australians as safe as possible."

"Of course, what is occurring in some parts of the world as well, is that people have to get tested before they get on a plane as well. So, there are various methods we'll examine," he said.

Since China relaxed strict measures that curbed the spread of the coronavirus, the country has experienced a surge of cases, overwhelming hospitals and prompting countries including the United States, India and Japan to impose restrictions on travellers from the mainland.

Australia and China recently resumed diplomatic dialogue after relations between the countries hit a low point following criticism by Australia of China's handling of COVID-19.


