Australia says pandemic will hit gov't budget, population over next 40 years

SYDNEY, June 28 (Reuters) - The coronavirus-induced border
closures and lockdowns in Australia will have an enduring impact
on government coffers and population growth, according to
official forecasts released on Monday.
The Australian government's "Intergenerational Report 2021"
forecasts the budget will remain in deficit for at least another
40 years, a departure from the ruling Liberal-National
coalition's long-established "debt-and-disaster" rhetoric.
"The economic crisis associated with the COVID-19 pandemic
has placed significant demands on public finances in Australia
and around the world," the report said.
"While Australia's stronger-than-expected economic recovery
has flowed through into the fiscal position, the effects of the
pandemic on the budget are expected to remain into the long
term."
Prime Minister Scott Morrison last year ditched his
government's obsession with budget surplus in the wake of the
pandemic and announced a massive fiscal stimulus plan which led
to a record deficit in 2020/21 financial year.
Australia's economy bounced back strongly from its first
recession in three decades in the second half of last year
helped by earlier-than-expected reopening from coronavirus
shutdowns and massive monetary and fiscal stimulus.
"The economic recovery is well underway, but some effects
from the pandemic will persist," the report says.
Australia now expects its population to total 38.8 million
by 2061, down from its last forecast in 2015 when it saw it
hitting 40 million by 2056. Its population currently stands at
26 million.
"This is the first time there has been a downward revision
of the long-term population projections in an intergenerational
report," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg's said in his speech.
"This means the economy will be smaller and Australia's
population will be older than it otherwise would have been, with
flow-on implications for our economic and fiscal outcomes."
Responding to questions following his speech, Frydenberg
reiterated Australia would only open its international borders
if it is safe to do so, suggesting no urgency to bring in
overseas visitors and migrants.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)