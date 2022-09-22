Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia seeks stable ties with "great power" China, minister says

09/22/2022 | 11:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong speaks during a news conference on the sidelines the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia is aiming for a stable relationship with China despite differences in particular on trade, Australia's foreign minister said, as she called on China to use its influence as a great power to help end the war in Ukraine.

Australia's ties with its largest trading partner are at a low after disputes over a number of issues including the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade and Australian accusations of Chinese interference.

"I think it is a long road on which many steps will have to be taken by both parties to a more stable relationship," Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong told reporters after meeting her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Thursday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

"In terms of issues of difference, obviously first amongst them is the issue of trade blockages, and that is the issue I focused on at the outset," she said.

Wong said her meeting with the Chinese foreign minister was constructive and she urged China, as one of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council (P5), to use its influence to help end the Ukraine crisis.

"China is a great power ... We encourage China as a P5 member with a special responsibility to uphold the U.N. charter to use its influence to end the war," she said.

She said Russia's invasion of Ukraine was illegal and President Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons was "unthinkable and irresponsible".

Wong said in her talks with Yi she had raised the issue of Australian journalist Cheng Lei and blogger Yang Hengjun, who have been detained in China and face espionage charges.

Thursday's meeting with Yi, the second in three months, comes as the recently elected Labor government looks to rebuild ties after a sharp deterioration during the term of the previous conservative government.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said this week "there was a belligerence in the way in which the former government spoke" and his government was looking to change the tone.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson and Renju Jose; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:33aCrypto Data Center Owner Compute North Files Chapter 11
DJ
12:28aAveva investor plans to reject Schneider takeover offer - FT
RE
12:17aChina sentences former public security vice minister to death for graft
RE
12:17aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen Slightly -2-
DJ
12:17aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen Slightly Firmer; Treasury Yields Extend Gains
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aNfl says it struck a multiyear deal with apple starting with sup…
RE
12:12aNfl says apple will sponsor super bowl halftime show…
RE
12:06aMalaysia's Aug CPI rises 4.7% y/y, in line with forecast
RE
09/22INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as banks, financials drag
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Royal Caribbean Group announces pricing of $1 billion offering of senio..
2LG Energy inks cobalt, lithium supply deals with three Canadian miners
3Aveva investor plans to reject Schneider takeover offer - FT
4Mahindra's lending arm sees vehicle recovery dropping after RBI order
5New China ETFs test investor appetite amid Sino-U.S. tech war, market r..

HOT NEWS