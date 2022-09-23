Australia seeks stable ties with 'great power' China, minister says

SYDNEY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Australia is aiming for a
stable relationship with China despite differences, especially
on trade, Australia's foreign minister said, as she called on
Beijing to use its influence as a great power to help end the
war in Ukraine.
Australia's ties with its largest trading partner are at a
low after disputes over a number of issues, including the
origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade and Australian
accusations of Chinese interference.
"I think it is a long road on which many steps will have to
be taken by both parties to a more stable relationship," Foreign
Affairs Minister Penny Wong told reporters after meeting her
Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Thursday on the sidelines of
the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
"In terms of issues of difference, obviously first amongst
them is the issue of trade blockages, and that is the issue I
focussed on at the outset," she said.
In the meeting, the Chinese minister emphasised the
importance of stable bilateral ties, which he said ought to be
more resilient and not be prone to "accidents" given 50 years of
diplomatic relations, according to a statement from the Chinese
foreign ministry on Saturday.
China is willing to "properly resolve differences and
promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral
relations", Wang said.
Wong, who said the meeting was constructive, also urged
China, as one of the five permanent, veto-wielding members of
the U.N. Security Council (P5), to use its influence to help end
the Ukraine crisis.
"China is a great power," she said. "We encourage China as a
P5 member with a special responsibility to uphold the U.N.
charter to use its influence to end the war."
She said Russia's invasion of Ukraine was illegal and
President Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons was
"unthinkable and irresponsible".
Wong said she raised with Wang the issue of Australian
journalist Cheng Lei and blogger Yang Hengjun, who have been
detained in China and face espionage charges.
Thursday's meeting, the second of the two diplomats in three
months, comes as Australia's recently elected Labor government
looks to rebuild ties after a sharp deterioration during the
term of the previous conservative government.
Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said this week "there
was a belligerence in the way in which the former government
spoke", and his government was looking to change the tone.
