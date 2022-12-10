Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Australia seeks to limit gas producers' profits as prices soar

12/10/2022 | 01:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
To match Insight AUSTRALIA-GAS/

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia has proposed forcing east coast gas producers to fix their sales contracts based on their cost of production plus an agreed profit margin after a one-year price cap expires, sparking furious condemnation from the industry on Saturday.

The government has set a Dec. 15 deadline for comments on the plan to effectively limit profit margins after an emergency one-year price cap expires, which an analyst said goes well beyond industry expectations for intervention in the market.

Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association Chief Executive Samantha McCulloch said the plan represented a "fundamental dismantling" of the Australian gas market.

The move, detailed late Friday, comes as gas producers face fierce criticism over soaring energy prices that have resulted in windfall profits from their Australian operations.

The government said it would cap gas prices at A$12 per gigajoule (GJ) and coal prices for power plants at A$125 per tonne for one year in what Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said were "extraordinary measures" to drive down energy bills.

The emergency price cap would apply to new contracts signed while the cap is in operation for supply in the period when the cap is in place, the Treasury department said.

For multi-year contracts, after the cap expired, it said a "reasonable pricing provision" would apply for the remainder of the contract, giving producers a "reasonable return on capital" beyond the cost of production.

It would not apply to gas sales on the spot market, and would remain in place until the regulator advised the government that domestic gas prices were "reflective of the underlying costs of production".

    Producers that would be hit by the gas price cap and the new longer term pricing provision include ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N), Shell Plc , Origin Energy (ORG.AX), Woodside Energy Group (WDS.AX), Santos Ltd (STO.AX) and South Korean steel giant POSCO International Corp's Senex Energy.

"This may be taken as a declaration of war on the gas industry on the east coast," Credit Suisse analyst Saul Kavonic said.

The government earlier this year forecast household gas and power prices would rise by 20% to 30% over each of the next two years.

(Reporting by Samuel McKeith; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Samuel McKeith


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED -0.76% 7.8 Delayed Quote.48.86%
POSCO INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 1.32% 23000 End-of-day quote.2.45%
SANTOS LIMITED -0.42% 7.06 Delayed Quote.11.89%
SHELL PLC -1.02% 2286 Delayed Quote.40.95%
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD -0.78% 34.18 Delayed Quote.55.86%
Latest news "Economy"
02:06aNobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour
RE
01:46aAustralia seeks to limit gas producers' profits as prices soar
RE
01:16aTaiwan mulls WTO case after latest Chinese import bans
RE
01:07aHow daredevil drones find nearly extinct plants hiding in cliffs
RE
12:45aTaiwan central bank will adopt 'appropriate' monetary policy next year
RE
12/09China to allow German expats to use German COVID-19 vaccines
RE
12/09China cracks down on drug price gouging amid fears of COVID spike
RE
12/09Kari Lake files lawsuit against Arizona elections officials - Washington Post
RE
12/09Albertsons says Washington AG is denied request for injunction to stop Co's dividend payment
RE
12/09Toshiba's preferred bidder moving closer to securing financing for buyout -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1RWE CEO: optimistic power supply will remain stable during winter
2U.N. Security Council to vote on blanket aid sanctions exemption
3Albertsons says Washington AG is denied request for injunction to stop ..
4Toshiba's preferred bidder moving closer to securing financing for buyo..
5Ajinomoto Malaysia : The Official Opening of Ajinomoto (M) Berhad's New..

HOT NEWS