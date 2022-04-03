Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia sees global uncertainty driving resource export earnings to record

04/03/2022 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 4 (Reuters) - Australia's mining and energy export earnings are forecast to reach a record A$425 billion ($318 billion) in 2021-22, although prices of its key iron ore shipments are expected to ease, the government said on Monday.

Resource export earnings are forecast to climb 33% in the 2021–22 financial year ending in June from a record A$320 billion the previous year driven by an unprecedented surge in coal and LNG prices, the Department of Industry said in its quarterly resources and energy outlook. These earnings are seen falling to A$370 billion in 2022–23, it said.

Global energy and commodity prices have surged this year on the prospect that Russia's invasion of Ukraine will intensify shortages.

"Coal becomes only the second Australian commodity after iron ore to break through the $100 billion annual export mark," said Australia's Minister for Resources and Water Keith Pitt.

"The combined export earnings for lithium, nickel and copper will likely exceed $23 billion in 2021-22, which would be an increase of 38 percent on the 2020-21 earnings," he added.

Australian metallurgical and thermal coal prices hit record highs in January 2022, as bad weather affected production and transportation. New records were then set in the wake of the Ukraine war, the report noted.

The combined coal export earnings are forecast to rise to about A$110 billion in 2021–22.

Prices for iron ore, Australia's top commodity export, remain well below their mid-2021 peak and are expected to ease as Brazilian supply recovers further and growth in global demand moderates.

($1 = 1.3362 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:43aSix dead, 10 injured in early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento -police
RE
11:33aIndian state cancels Adani bids to supply imported coal
RE
11:29aUkrainian minister accuses Russia of civilian 'massacre'; Russia denies this
RE
11:22aCosta Ricans to pick president in run-off between outsider, former leader
RE
11:21aFresh turmoil for Pakistan as PM Khan dodges ouster, opposition vows fight
RE
11:21aFresh turmoil for Pakistan as PM Khan dodges ouster, opposition vows fight
RE
11:18aMissiles hit Ukrainian refinery, 'critical infrastructure' near Odesa
RE
11:16aExplainer-How could Russia's Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?
RE
11:12aUkraine demands new Russia sanctions as Western anger grows over Bucha
RE
10:48aSmoke rises as 'critical infrastructure' hit near Odesa
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UKRAINE'S MARCH EXPORTS INCLUDE 1.1 MLN T CORN, 309,000 T WH…
2Tesla unable to restart Shanghai production on Monday -internal memo
3Telecom Italia, CDP start network talks as KKR bid falters
4Nan Ya Plastics : Announcement of "Epidemic Prevention and Control Exec..
5Mexico suspends gasoline subsidy as U.S. drivers cross border for deals

HOT NEWS