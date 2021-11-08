Australia shares close lower as healthcare, tech stocks drag

* Benchmark snaps three-day winning streak
* BHP firms on stake sale of its metallurgical coal unit
* Healthcare index records worst day in almost a month
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended lower on Monday,
as losses in healthcare and tech stocks outpaced gains in miners
after BHP Group announced stake sale of its
metallurgical coal unit to Stanmore Resources.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.06% to 7,452.2,
breaking a three-session winning streak. The benchmark added
0.4% on Friday.
Healthcare stocks lost 1.24% after gaining for all
five trading days last week, with Polynovo Ltd and
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals being the top losers on the
sector index and the benchmark.
"We're seeing some selling in growth stocks, which is tech
and healthcare stocks in our market," said Mathan Somasundaram,
chief executive officer at Deep Data Analytics.
"That's because of what's happening with rate hikes and
tapering, so in a risk-off market, the high growth stocks tend
to be the ones that take most of the pressure," he added.
The Reserve Bank of Australia last week skipped a key bond
purchase used to regulate its yield curve, but struck an
extremely cautious tone with regards to rate hikes, sparking
volatility in the country's debt and currency markets.
Tech stocks also fell 1.72%, dragged by Xero Ltd
and heavyweight Afterpay, down 4.86% and
0.64%, respectively.
The heavyweight mining sector advanced 0.72% as BHP
firmed 0.8% on selling its 80% stake in a Queensland-based
metallurgical coal joint venture to Stanmore Resources
for up to $1.35 billion.
Stanmore, though not a part of the benchmark, soared 14.01%
to notch its best intraday session since 2016.
Energy stocks added 1.95% with heavyweights Woodside
Petroleum and Santos Ltd gaining about 3%
each, as oil prices firmed on renewed supply concerns.
In one of the biggest deals in the country, Sydney Airport
rose 2.79% on saying it would accept a A$23.6 billion
($17.5 billion) takeover bid from a consortium of infrastructure
investors.
Meanwhile, another takeover saga came to an end as
Australian Pharmaceutical Industries accepted
Wesfarmers' bid for A$763.6 million. API's shares rose
3.70%, while Wesfarmers' fell 0.50%.
Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index retreated from a two-week high to close 0.255%
down at 13,041.3.
(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)