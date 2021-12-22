Australia shares end flat as miners offset gains in tech, health stocks

* Link Administration tops benchmark index after $2.48 bln
deal
* Rio Tinto drops 2%
* Tech, health stocks extend gains to third straight session
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares were little changed on
Wednesday with gains in technology and healthcare segments
countered by a slump in mining stocks, as worries over the
economic fallout from the Omicron coronavirus variant kept
investors on the edge.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.1% higher at 7,364.8
points. The benchmark had gained 0.9% on Tuesday.
Australia conducted an emergency national cabinet meeting on
Wednesday where more vaccination funding was announced, as the
country reported more than 5,000 daily COVID-19 infections for
the first time during the pandemic.
A jump in coronavirus cases globally, just days before
Christmas, has led to social mobility restrictions in some
countries, threatening economic activity.
Miners were among top losers in Australia, reversing
course to drop 0.4% as iron ore futures declined on possible
COVID-19 curbs in China.
Global miner BHP Group Ltd slid 0.8%, while rival
Rio Tinto Ltd fell 2%.
There's some weakness in steel manufacturing and property
prices in China again and markets are waking up to the fact that
iron ore's recent rally was going to be unsustainable, said
Mathan Somasundaram, CEO of Deep Data Analytics.
Gold stocks eased 1%, led by a 3.7% fall in Regis
Resources Ltd.
Gold miner Falcon Metals, not part of the
sub-index, sank 37% in its market debut and was the top laggard
on the main index.
Technology stocks closed higher for a third day,
with share registry firm Link Administration Holdings Ltd
leading gains on the sub-index and on the benchmark,
surging 15% on accepting a C$3.2 billion ($2.48 billion) buyout
offer from a Canadian company.
Health sector rose 0.8%, led by Polynovo
and Pro Medicus gaining 4.8% and 2.2%, respectively.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index firmed 0.07%
to 12,865.2 points, with pharmaceutical company EBOS Group
leading the gains.
($1 = 1.2917 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Dhriti Garg in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)