Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia shares gain as U.S. infrastructure bill raises recovery hopes

06/25/2021 | 02:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* ASX200 posts first weekly loss in six

* Newcrest Mining marks best session in two weeks

* Rio Tinto marks best week since early May

June 25 (Reuters) - Australian stocks rose on Friday, led by banks and mining stocks, after U.S. President Joe Biden embracing a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal raised hopes of a recovery in the world's largest economy.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.5% higher at 7,308.0, but notched its first weekly loss in six as surging COVID-19 cases in the country's most populous state, New South Wales kept markets on edge through the week.

Global stocks rallied and Wall Street set record highs overnight after Biden declared "We have a deal" to renew the infrastructure of the United States.

"The infrastructure announcement means there will be a while lot of cash injection into the system. It means, there will be a strong demand for materials, and that will definitely benefit the Australian market," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling stockbroking.

Domestically, miners rose 1% as ironore prices gained, with BHP Group Ltd and Fortescue Metals Group rising 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively.

Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd recorded a 1.4% weekly gain, marking its best week since early May.

Gold stocks also rose as bullion prices steadied, with Newcrest Mining gaining 1.6% and marking its best session since June 11.

Financials rose 0.6%, boosted by the the so-called "Big Four" banks.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Corp rose between 0.2% and 0.9%.

Hurt by the surging virus cases, travel stocks such as Flight Centre Travel Group and Webjet Ltd posted weekly losses of 6.5% and 4.5%, respectively.

Downtown Sydney and the city's eastern suburbs, which include Bondi Beach, will go into a one week lockdown from midnight Friday.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.3% higher at 12,626.09. Dairy producer a2 Milk closed up 2.9% and was the top gainer on the bourse.

(Reporting by Yamini C S and Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMPOL LIMITED -1.88% 28.24 End-of-day quote.-0.63%
BHP GROUP 0.93% 47.6 End-of-day quote.12.18%
CHALICE MINING LIMITED -1.92% 7.14 End-of-day quote.83.08%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -0.55% 98.65 End-of-day quote.20.14%
FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED -0.13% 15.04 End-of-day quote.-5.11%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 1.16% 22.74 End-of-day quote.-2.94%
KOGAN.COM LTD 5.89% 11.5 End-of-day quote.-39.47%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -1.06% 26.09 End-of-day quote.15.44%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -1.34% 25.72 End-of-day quote.-0.23%
NUIX LIMITED -1.92% 2.56 End-of-day quote.-68.97%
RED 5 LIMITED 0.00% 0.185 End-of-day quote.-28.85%
SANTOS LIMITED -1.23% 7.21 End-of-day quote.14.99%
SYNLAIT MILK LIMITED -3.92% 3.68 End-of-day quote.-29.64%
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 0.92% 6.56 End-of-day quote.-45.65%
WEBJET LIMITED 0.00% 5.08 End-of-day quote.0.20%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -0.96% 25.83 End-of-day quote.33.35%
WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 1.70% 32.28 End-of-day quote.4.98%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:05aBank of England takes action against Euroclear for settlement outage
RE
03:02aRio kept destruction of Ice Age Australia heritage secret, Aboriginal group says
RE
03:02aRay-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica considers suing GrandVision over $8.6 billion deal -source
RE
02:55aOil prices rise further on tight supply outlook, eyes on OPEC+
RE
02:54aChinese ride-hailing giant Didi targets $60 billion-plus valuation in NYSE debut
RE
02:48aAustralia shares gain as U.S. infrastructure bill raises recovery hopes
RE
02:47aIran dismisses Canada report on downing of airline as 'highly politicised'
RE
02:42aGlobal shares near record on U.S. infrastructure bill
RE
02:41aGlobal shares near record on U.S. infrastructure bill
RE
02:41aDidi's $4 billion U.S. IPO fully covered - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Democrats' two-step infrastructure plan draws Republican ire
2China's ban forces some bitcoin miners to flee overseas, others sell out
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : China listing frenzy in U.S. set to be boosted by Didi IPO
4Dollar dips, but with a wary eye on U.S. inflation data
5China's Bitmain suspends sales of cryptomining machines after Beijing's mining ban

HOT NEWS