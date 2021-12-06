Australia shares inch higher on upbeat comments from treasurer

* Gold, energy stocks lead gains on ASX 200
* Afterpay closes at six-month low
* Investors await RBA meeting on Tuesday
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed slightly higher
on Monday, as upbeat comments from Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on
the economic prospects for 2022 offset some worries surrounding
the Omicron coronavirus variant.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.05% higher at
7,245.1, with gains in the energy and gold
sectors offsetting losses in technology and mining
. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Friday.
Frydenberg on Sunday said Australia will raise its 2022
economic growth forecast at the mid-year budget review, adding
that it is too early to estimate the impact from Omicron on the
economic outlook.
Rising cases in Sydney and other cities have forced some
regions to tighten their domestic border controls, with the
country reporting its first community transmission of Omicron on
Friday.
"There is a little bit of risk-off sentiment at the moment
... traders are just happy to take some profits and set up shop
for the year," said Henry Jennings, senior investment analyst at
Marcustoday Financial newsletter.
Investors were also awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia's
(RBA) meeting on Tuesday, where the cash rate is
expected to be held at 0.10%.
Gold explorers rose 1.9%, benefiting from a jump in
bullion prices, with Northern Star Resources jumping
3.2% to its best session in more than three weeks.
Energy stocks also rose, underpinned by firmer oil
prices, with Santos and Woodside Petroleum
gaining 1.4% and 0.8%, respectively.
Technology stocks dropped 2.2%, with aerial imagery
firm Nearmap falling 7.1% to end at its lowest since
April 2020.
Afterpay extended losses to close at a six-month
low, while peer Zip Co Ltd hit its weakest in more than
18 months, the biggest percentage decliner on the ASX 200.
Heavyweight miners Rio Tinto and BHP Group
fell 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished
the session 0.6% lower at 12,597.81.
(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)