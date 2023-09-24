Sept 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Monday tracking the sharp sell-offs in global markets after US Federal Reserve officials warned of the need for further rate hikes to bring inflation under control.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 17.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark hit its worst week in over a year slipping 2.9% for the week ending Sept 22.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,383.99 by 2121 GMT.

text_section_type="notes">For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Economy Week Ahead ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru)