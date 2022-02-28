Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia sovereign fund to end exposure to Russian-listed companies

02/28/2022 | 12:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of an Australia dollar note

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's A$204 billion ($147 billion) sovereign wealth fund plans to wind down its exposure to Russian-listed companies, a spokesperson told Reuters on Monday, joining a global financial backlash following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Future Fund, which has investments spread across global equities, debt, currency and infrastructure markets, said it had about 0.1% of its holdings, worth about A$200 million ($144 million), in companies listed on the Russian Stock Exchange.

"We will be winding down the remaining exposure (which is not currently subject to divestment sanctions) as market conditions permit," the spokesperson said in an email.

The fund had no holdings in Russian sovereign debt or other fixed income, and had devoted significant resources to compliance with all sanctions imposed by Australia, the United States and the European Union, the spokesperson added.

The move follows a decision by Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund to divest its Russian assets, worth about 25 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.83 billion).

($1 = 1.3930 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RTS INDEX 26.12% 936.94 Delayed Quote.-41.29%
RUSSIA MOEX 20.04% 2470.48 Delayed Quote.-34.77%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:24aThai Q4 jobless rate at lowest level since pandemic as curbs ease
RE
12:23aThai Q4 jobless rate at lowest level since pandemic as curbs ease
RE
12:19aChinese EV maker Nio pursues Hong Kong, Singapore secondary listings
RE
12:16aFacebook-owner Meta says Ukraine's military, politicians targeted in hacking campaign
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Sink as -2-
DJ
12:16aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Sink as Investors Weigh Impact of Latest Russia Sanctions
DJ
12:12aChina shares fall as fresh sanctions on Russia dampen sentiment
RE
12:11aRussian central bank confirms block on foreigners' bids to sell Russian securities
RE
12:11aJAPAN STEEL FEDERATION HEAD : sees negative impact on global demand from Russia-Ukraine conflict
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin puts nuclear deterrent on alert; West squeezes Russian economy
2Rouble plunges to record low, dollar holds firm as West bolsters Russia..
3Russia sanctions cause weekend compliance scramble for global banks
4Russian c.bank orders block on foreign clients' bids to sell Russian se..
5Crude jumps, stocks slip, rouble crashes to record low on tough Russian..

HOT NEWS