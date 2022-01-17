Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases

01/17/2022 | 11:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A lone woman, wearing a protective face mask, walks across a city centre bridge a in Melbourne

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic on Tuesday as a fast-moving Omicron outbreak continued to push up hospitalisation rates to record levels, even as daily infections eased slightly.

Australia is dealing with its worst COVID-19 outbreak, fuelled by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that has put more people in hospitals and intensive care than at any time during the pandemic.

A total of 77 deaths was recorded, exceeding the previous national high of 57 last Thursday, official data showed.

"Today, is a very difficult day for our state," New South Wales (NSW) Premier Dominic Perrottet said during a media briefing as the state reported 36 deaths, a new pandemic high.

Only four of those who died in NSW had received their booster shot, prompting the state's health officials to urge people to avoid delays and get their third dose soon. Thirty-three were double-dosed.

"There needs to be a sense of urgency in embracing the booster doses," NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said. "For Omicron, we know that the protection is lower and we need that next boosting to get that higher level of protection."

The surge in case numbers battered consumer confidence last week, an ANZ survey on Tuesday showed, triggering self-imposed lockdowns and stifling spending even as states looked to avoid lockdowns and keep businesses open.

Omicron also dented Prime Minister Scott Morrison's approval ratings, according to a widely watched poll on Tuesday, putting opposition Labor into a leading position months out from a federal election.

Amid rising hospitalisations, Victoria on Tuesday declared a "code brown" in hospitals, usually reserved for shorter-term emergencies, that would give hospitals the power to cancel non-urgent health services and cancel staff leave.

While authorities usually do not specify the coronavirus variant that leads to deaths, officials have said most patients in intensive care were infected with the Omicron strain, with unvaccinated young people forming a "significant number".

Queensland said none of Tuesday's record 16 deaths in the state had received booster shots. Of the 45 people who have died in the state due to COVID-19 since Dec. 13, only one had received their third dose.

"Please come forward and get your booster, we know that it makes a difference," state Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said.

About 73,000 new infections were reported on Tuesday, down from a high of 150,000 last Thursday. So far, Australia has reported about 1.6 million infections since the pandemic began, of which around 1.3 million were in the last two weeks. Total deaths stood at 2,776.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Renju Jose


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aSmall number of Boeing staff in China's Tianjin affected by lockdowns
RE
12:17aINSTANT VIEW-BOJ raises price outlook, stands pat on monetary policy
RE
12:15aAutocracies outdo democracies on public trust - survey
RE
12:10aPhilippines' 2032 T-bond fetches coupon rate of 4.875%
RE
12:10aChina has plenty policy tools in reserve to cope with slowing economy - state planner
RE
12:09aIndian shares slip from 3-month highs, Bajaj Finance earnings eyed
RE
12:08aOver a dozen dead in Saudi-led coalition strikes on Yemen's Sanaa
RE
01/17Gold eases as U.S. yields firm; investors await Fed rate hike cues
RE
01/17Tsunami-hit Tonga islands suffered 'catastrophic' damage-reports
RE
01/17Monthly Report on the Current Survey of Commerce (November 2021)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Snowstorm strands motorists, grounds planes in eastern U.S., Canada
2Indian shares slip from 3-month highs, Bajaj Finance earnings eyed
3Tsunami-hit Tonga islands suffered 'catastrophic' damage-reports
4Exclusive: Jefferies gives up on buyout fund manager investing business..
5China Merchants Bank-Backed SPAC Seeks Listing in Hong Kong

HOT NEWS