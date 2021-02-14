Australia suspends travel 'bubble' with New Zealand as Auckland goes into lockdown

WELLINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australia has suspended
quarantine-free travel with neighbouring New Zealand after three
new community cases of COVID-19 were detected in Auckland over
the weekend.
New Zealand said on Sunday it was locking down its largest
city after new cases emerged in the country, which has been
credited with virtually eliminating the virus within its
borders.
Australia’s chief medical officer, Paul Kelly, convened an
urgent meeting late on Sunday and it was decided that all
flights originating in New Zealand would be classified as "Red
Zone" flights for an initial period of 72 hours from Monday.
"As a result of this, all people arriving on such flights
originating within this three-day period will need to go into 14
days of supervised hotel quarantine," Australia's Department of
Health said on its website.
The travel bubble was set up so that New Zealanders could
get to Australia without needing to spend 14 days in a hotel,
although quarantine was mandatory for people travelling in the
other direction.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday
that genomic sequencing of the latest COVID-19 community cases
showed they were the variant B1.1.7, the more transmissible
variant first detected in the UK.
"We were absolutely right to make the decision to be extra
cautious because we assumed it was going to be one of the more
transmissible variants," Ardern said in a Facebook Live post on
Monday.
The source of the new cases is still unknown as results do
not link directly to any other positive cases detected in New
Zealand to date.
Ardern raised restrictions in Auckland to Level 3 through
Wednesday, shutting public venues and prohibiting gatherings
outside homes, except for weddings and funerals of up to 10
people. Schools will stay open for children of essential workers
but others were asked to stay home.
The COVID-19 alert for the rest of the country was raised to
Level 2, with all gatherings limited to 100 people, including at
restaurants and cafes.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Peter Cooney)