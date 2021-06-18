Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia takes wine dispute with China to WTO

06/18/2021 | 10:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELBOURNE, June 19 (Reuters) - The Australian government said on Saturday it was lodging a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization over China's imposition of anti-dumping duties on Australian wine exports.

"The government will continue to vigorously defend the interests of Australian wine makers using the established system in the WTO to resolve our differences," Dan Tehan, minister for trade, tourism and investment, said in a press release.

"Australia remains open to engaging directly with China to resolve this issue."

Australia's diplomatic relations with China, its largest trading partner, have worsened since Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus, prompting trade reprisals from Beijing.

Australian winemakers shipped just A$12 million ($9 million) of wines to China in the four months from December to March, from A$325 million a year earlier, industry figures showed, confirming that hefty new tariffs have all but wiped out their biggest export market. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:57aTwo Apple Daily executives on HK national security charge denied bail
RE
12:57aTwo apple daily execuives charged under hong kong national security law denied bail
RE
12:23aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA  : Finance Ministry refutes news media reports of alleged black money held by Indians in Switzerland
PU
12:22aIndia reports 60,753 new coronavirus cases
RE
06/18Australia takes wine dispute with China to WTO
RE
06/18EUROPEAN UNION  : Council adopts recommendations on the updated stability and convergence programmes
PU
06/18UNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR  : Embedding and financing climate resilience underpins Africa's recovery
PU
06/18Australia takes wine dispute with China to WTO
RE
06/18CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : Seven decades on, Tibet ecology a success story
PU
06/18CENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES  : BSP Establishes Guidelines on Open Finance Framework
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end - sources
2Largest Boeing 737 MAX model takes off on maiden flight
3GEOPARK LIMITED : GEOPARK : Comments on Letter From Former Chair
4SUNWAY BERHAD : SUNWAY BERHAD : Malaysia's Sunway plans to sell healthcare stake to Singapore's GIC - report
5TOSHIBA CORPORATION : TOSHIBA : Former U.S. Ambassador throws support behind embattled Toshiba board chair

HOT NEWS