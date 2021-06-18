Australia takes wine dispute with China to WTO

MELBOURNE, June 19 (Reuters) - The Australian government
said on Saturday it was lodging a formal complaint with the
World Trade Organization over China's imposition of anti-dumping
duties on Australian wine exports.
"The government will continue to vigorously defend the
interests of Australian wine makers using the established system
in the WTO to resolve our differences," Dan Tehan, minister for
trade, tourism and investment, said in a press release.
"Australia remains open to engaging directly with China to
resolve this issue."
Australia's diplomatic relations with China, its largest
trading partner, have worsened since Canberra called for an
international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus,
prompting trade reprisals from Beijing.
Australian winemakers shipped just A$12 million ($9 million)
of wines to China in the four months from December to March,
from A$325 million a year earlier, industry figures showed,
confirming that hefty new tariffs have all but wiped out their
biggest export market.
