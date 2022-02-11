Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia thwarts Chinese plot to fund election candidates - media

02/11/2022 | 04:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Australian flag is seen on the car of Australia's Ambassador to China, Graham Fletcher, in Beijing

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Chinese spies sought to fund candidates for Australia's centre-left Labor opposition party in an upcoming federal election but the plot was foiled by the national security agency, Australian media reported on Friday.

The plot was arranged by an unnamed businessman with strong Chinese connections who sought to fund candidates in the state of New South Wales in exchange for influence in public office, the reports said.

But it was detected and stopped by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), the reports added, without giving details of the alleged plot such as timing or how it was thwarted. A Chinese intelligence service was behind the plot, said The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, citing unnamed security sources.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp and broadsheet The Australian also ran reports about the alleged plot.

China said it had never interfered in Australia's internal affairs. The media reports were "not worth refuting", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.

The reports come as national security looms as a major campaign issue in Australian elections due by May. The ruling conservative coalition is trailing in most polls and recently accused Labor of being the preferred party of China.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said he was confident none of his candidates was compromised because he had spoken to ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess "and he has reaffirmed that he has not raised concerns about any of my candidates".

"I understand the government's desperate for distractions at the moment but I say to them that national security is too important to engage in game-playing," he told reporters.

In a speech on Wednesday, Burgess had made a general reference to "multiple" foreign countries seeking to interfere with Australian governments and referred to one "puppeteer" who had acted on behalf of an unnamed government to identify and bankroll candidates who would act, without their knowledge, in the interests of the foreign power.

The puppeteer referred to by Burgess was acting on behalf of China, said the reports on Friday.

An ASIO spokesperson referred Reuters to a transcript of Burgess's speech and declined to comment further.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Additional reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:43aKremlin confirms Macron kept at distance from Putin for declining COVID test
RE
04:40aPhilippines activists ready for long battle to keep Marcos from power
RE
04:39aStocks see large inflows as bonds, cash suffer - BoFA
RE
04:38aPRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF SPAIN : Planas defends the search for a European consensus on the application of "mirror clauses" in trade relations
PU
04:34aKremlin cites Truss error as evidence West doesn't understand Ukraine conflict
RE
04:33aRate hike bets support the dollar amid surging U.S. inflation
RE
04:32aAustralia thwarts Chinese plot to fund election candidates - media
RE
04:30aMercedes-Benz beats profit forecast as EV sales surge
RE
04:30aIndia's basmati rice exports hit 4-yr low as Iran trims buying
RE
04:29aTech leads European stock sell-off on bets of aggressive Fed rate hikes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Analysis-Hot inflation fuels case for 'big-bang' Fed rate hike in March
3DELIVERY HERO : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
4Column-After dire decade, Emerging Markets face Fed liftoff again: Mike..
5SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit..

HOT NEWS