SYDNEY--The Australian government has announced it will abolish close to 500 "nuisance" tariffs from July 1, reducing the cost of importing everything from toothbrushes to rollercoasters and bumper cars.

Described by the center-left Labor government as the biggest unilateral tariff reform in at least two decades, removing the tariffs will cost the budget 30 million Australian dollars (US$19.9 million) in lost revenue annually, but help to streamline A$8.5 billion in annual trade.

Australian workers and businesses are not protected by these tariffs, but they still have to navigate the red tape involved and bear the costs of complying with the tariff regime, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement Monday.

The changes end 14% of Australia's total tariffs, he added.

Some of the nuisance tariffs to be axed affect imported products including washing machines, tires for agricultural vehicles, toothbrushes, and bamboo chopsticks.

