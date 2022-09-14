Australia to decide on further Triton maritime drone orders after defence review

SYDNEY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Australia will decide on whether
to order up to four more Northrop Grumman Corp MQ-4C
Triton maritime surveillance drones after a defence review next
year, a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) official said.
Australia, to date the only non-U.S. customer for the
remotely piloted high-altitude, long-endurance aircraft, has so
far ordered three to compliment its fleet of crewed Boeing Co
P-8A Poseidon planes.
The first Australian aircraft was unveiled in California on
Wednesday. It is due for delivery in mid-2024, and will be based
primarily in Australia's tropical north but controlled from a
base near the southern city of Adelaide.
Australia has been boosting its defence spending over the
past few years as China steps up its presence in the
Indo-Pacific region. Last year, Australia agreed to buy nuclear
submarines from the United States and Britain.
The new centre-left government last month announced a
defence strategic review due in early 2023.
RAAF Head of Air Force Capability Air Vice-Marshal Robert
Denney said at the Triton unveiling ceremony that the final
number to be purchased would be decided after the review was
completed.
"That defence review will take into consideration the
decision not to proceed on SkyGuardian," he said, referring to
Australia this year scrapping plans to buy up to 12 General
Atomics-built MQ-9B armed medium-altitude long-endurance drones.
The addition of Triton will allow Australia's crewed P-8
planes to focus on anti-submarine warfare (ASW) rather than
splitting their time between that and intelligence, surveillance
and reconnaissance (ISR), said Doug Shaffer, Northrop Grumman
vice president autonomous ISR and targeting programmes.
"So a Navy maritime patrol gets 10 times more ISR and they
free up the P-8 to focus on the ASW mission, so you get three
times more ASW capability," he said in an interview. "That is
really the force multiplier by having a manned-unmanned
teaming."
The U.S. Navy, which also has P-8s, has deployed Triton from
Guam and Japan.
(Reporting by Jamie Freed. Editing by Gerry Doyle)