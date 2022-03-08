Australia to declare east coast floods a national emergency

SYDNEY, March 9 (Reuters) - Floods that have devastated
Australia's east coast will be declared a national emergency,
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday, as authorities
look to deploy aid and urgent supplies to the worst-hit areas.
Morrison, on a visit to the devastated town of Lismore in
northern New South Wales, also pledged more financial support
for people and businesses affected by weeks of rain that have
submerged rural towns and suburbs across Sydney.
The emergency declaration, which was set up after
Australia's destructive 2019 bushfires, will help cut red tape
and speed up aid from defense personnel amid criticism about a
slow response to the floods in which 20 people have died.
"The feedback we've had ... has helped us identify where
the gaps are right now, and how we can get support out the door
quickly to where it's needed," Morrison said in a statement. The
government had recommended the governor-general declare the
floods a national emergency, he said.
Morrison, who is trailing in polls ahead of a federal
election before May, on Wednesday made private visits to a
flooded farm, the office of an emergency crew and also met with
a person who lost their home, media reports said.
Television footage showed some people gathered in front of
an emergency operations center, where Morrison was due to visit,
yelling "the water is rising, no more compromising" and "fossil
fuel floods."
Morrison's conservative government late last year adopted a
net zero carbon emissions target by 2050, but climate activists
are demanding more aggressive action.
Two years ago, Morrison was criticized for taking a family
holiday in Hawaii during the fire emergency and was later
heckled by angry residents of a bushfire-hit town over fire
service funding and a lack of assistance.
A large swathe of Australia's east coast has been inundated
after a second intense low-pressure system in as many weeks led
to fast-rising floodwaters that cut off entire communities and
trapped many people trapped in their homes.
Frustrated residents, with no access to power and internet
for several days, have blamed authorities for the slow speed and
scale of relief efforts.
Major flooding continues in Sydney's western suburbs,
although thousands of residents in Sydney's northeast returned
to their homes after rains eased.
"Thankfully, the rain has eased, and we'll see water levels
continue to slowly recede in the coming days," Bureau of
Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore told reporters.
Australia's east coast summer has been dominated by the La
Nina weather phenomenon, typically associated with greater
rainfall, with most rivers at near capacity even before the
latest drenching.
Sydney has received nearly 900 mm (35 inches) of rain so far
in 2022, or about 80% of its annual rainfall, official data
showed, the wettest start to a year since records began.
(Reporting by Renju Jose; editing by Richard Pullin)