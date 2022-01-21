Australia to fund Papua New Guinea port upgrade

SYDNEY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australia said it would provide
A$580 million ($420 million) to Pacific neighbour Papua New
Guinea to upgrade key ports, amid concern in Washington and
Canberra that China's infrastructure investment in Pacific
islands had a military ambition.
Earlier this month, U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt
Campbell said the Pacific may well be the part of the world most
likely to see "strategic surprise", in comments apparently
referring to possible Chinese ambitions to establish military
bases on Pacific islands.
Australia's funding will assist the Papua New Guinea Ports
Corporation to increase capacity to accommodate larger ships,
including container ships on major trade routes, which will
improve trade connectivity, Australia's foreign minister Marise
Payne said in a statement.
The funding would also go towards urgent repairs on coastal
wharves that are up to 70 years old.
A Chinese-funded wharf built on another Pacific island,
Vanuatu, sparked Australian media reports in 2018 - denied by
Vanautu and Beijing - that China would seek to use the facility
for military ships.
($1 = 1.3904 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Editing by Tom Hogue)