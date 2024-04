STORY: "This cannot be brushed aside," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said, adding that she expected all evidence in the investigations to be preserved.

The Israeli military on Friday (April 5) dismissed two officers and formally reprimanded senior commanders after an inquiry into this week's deadly airstrike on the aid workers, including Australian woman Zomi Frankcom, found serious errors and breaches of procedure.

Along with Frankcom, the airstrike killed citizens of Britain and Poland, Palestinians and a dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada. Those killed were working for the charity World Central Kitchen.