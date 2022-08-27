Australia to probe 'broken' industrial relations at jobs summit

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australia's new government will
consider reforms to the country's "broken" industrial bargaining
system at a jobs summit this week, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said
on Sunday.
The centre-left Labor government, unions and employers will
consider key economic challenges like rising inflation and
interest rates, and stagnant wages at the two-day meeting from
Thursday, to be helmed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Chalmers and the head of the Australian Council of Trade
Unions (ACTU) said they aim to address ways to accelerate pay
increases as Australia's surging inflation is forecast to rise
three times as fast as wages.
The meeting in the capital Canberra has been compared to a
1983 jobs summit held by another new Labor prime minister, Bob
Hawke, that reinforced a historic accord between business groups
and unions.
Albanese's Labor defeated the Liberal-National coalition at
a general election in May, ending almost a decade of
conservative rule in Australia.
Speaking to Sky News Australia television, Chalmers welcomed
an ACTU proposal for the summit to consider multi-employer
bargaining, which could enable workers across sectors to band
together to push for better pay and conditions.
“There is something in trying to work out how do we fix a
broken enterprise bargaining system which hasn’t worked to
deliver those responsible, sustainable wage increases that have
been missing in the economy for too long,” he said. “This will
be obviously something teased out at the summit."
ACTU boss Sally McManus urged reform, saying the system was
not delivering for workers, especially those in small workplaces
and sectors like cleaning.
"Multi-employer bargaining, or sector bargaining ... should
give those workers the bargaining power they need to actually
get pay rises again," she told ABC television.
Inflation in Australia hit a 21-year high last quarter and
is tipped to put more pressure on food and energy costs,
prompting the central bank raise rates every month since May.
But while wages roses the fastest in almost eight years last
quarter, growth is only about one-third of the 7.75% peak
inflation forecast for late this year.
