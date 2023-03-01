Australia to probe businesses over claims of sustainable practices and products

March 2 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator
said on Thursday it would investigate a number of businesses for
potential exaggeration of claims of environment-friendly
investment and products after a review of 247 businesses found a
concerning trend.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
said about 57% of the businesses across eight sectors reviewed
during the sweep were identified as having made "concerning
claims" about their environmental credentials.
The ACCC listed vague and unidentified claims, lack of
substantiating information, use of absolute claims and
comparisons, and exaggerating benefits or omitting relevant
information as some of the key concerns found.
The
sweep
, which took place between early to mid-October last year,
comes just two days after the country's corporate regulator
launched a
legal action
against pension fund Mercer Superannuation, accusing it of
misleading members about the sustainability of some of its
investment options.
The court action against Mercer is the first of its kind
and comes at a time when environment-friendly investment and
products garner more attention with rising interest in
sustainable and ethical investment options.
Among businesses reviewed by the ACCC, cosmetic,
clothing and footwear and food and drink sectors were found to
have the highest proportion of concerning claims, with other
sectors also making a "significant proportion" of concerning
claims, it said.
"Our sweep indicates a significant proportion of
businesses are making vague or unclear environmental claims.
This warrants further scrutiny," ACCC Deputy Chair Catriona Lowe
said in a
statement
on Thursday.
"It appears that rather than making legitimate changes
to their practices and procedures, some businesses are relying
on false or misleading claims."
The regulator will conduct further analysis of the
issues and will undertake enforcement, compliance, and education
activities where appropriate, it said in its detailed report.
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)