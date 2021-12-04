Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia to raise its 2022 economic growth forecast - treasurer

12/04/2021 | 08:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COVID-19 lockdown orders are eased in Sydney

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia will raise its 2022 economic growth forecast at the mid-year budget review, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Sunday, adding that it is too early to estimate the impact from the Omicron coronavirus variant on the economic outlook.

Frydenberg is due to deliver an update to the budget in coming weeks, halfway through Australia's fiscal year which ends in June.

Australia's economy shrank a steep 1.9% in the third quarter as the Delta outbreak put half the population under lockdown, though a speedy recovery is underway as the country sets a world-beating vaccination rates.

"The market is coming back strongly," Frydenberg said in an interview on the Australian Broadcast Corporation's "Insiders" programme, pointing to numbers showing growth in jobs and retail sales.

"That comes as a result of the fact that we now have one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, one of the lowest mortality rates in the world."

Health data shows that 88% of Australians over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated and nearly 93% have received one dose.

Asked whether Omicron, the new variant that has also been spreading in Australia, would pose a threat to the economic outlook, as indicated by the International Monetary Fund, Frydenberg said there should be no panic.

"It's too early to make any conclusive decisions or estimates about the economy as a result of Omicron," Frydenberg said.

He did not say whether the expected upgrade to growth would be for 2022 calendar year of fiscal year, which start in July. The budget released in May forecast a 4.5% expansion for the 2021-22 fiscal year before slowing to 2.5% the following year.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:12aThe Industrial Production Index, October, 10/2021
PU
02:12aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : ECA supports Yaoundé in adopting a new economic resilience plan in light of COVID-19
PU
02:05aJapanese princess celebrates coming of age
RE
12:58aIndia reports highest COVID-19 fatalities since July as states update tallies
RE
12/04Dyson splits with Malaysia supplier, stoking concern over migrant worker treatment
RE
12/04China will encourage listing of leading futures firms, to issue futures law
RE
12/04CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's sci-tech innovation empowers high-tech development
PU
12/04Xi Jinping and General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith Jointly Attend the Opening Ceremony of the China-Laos Railway
PU
12/04MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Wang Yi Chairs and Delivers a Keynote Speech at the Third Ministerial Meeting of the China-CELAC Forum
PU
12/04Australia to raise its 2022 economic growth forecast - treasurer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Indian salesmen threaten supply disruptions in protest against Reliance
2General Announcement::Sarine Names Matthew Tratner General Manager and ..
3Digital Media : DMS Announces Second-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Relea..
4Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH hosts handicapped persons in a train..
5Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Named the Most Outstandi..

HOT NEWS