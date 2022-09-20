Australia to release new monthly CPI data early, on Sept. 29

SYDNEY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Australian Bureau of
Statistics (ABS) on Tuesday said it plans to release its new
monthly consumer price series for July and August earlier than
planned on Sept. 29.
The early release means the data will be available for the
Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) next policy meeting on Oct. 4
and thus could have some impact on whether it decides to raise
rates by 25 or 50 basis points.
The ABS was due to release monthly figures for July, August
and September along with the standard third-quarter consumer
price index (CPI) on Oct. 26. The monthly figure for September
will still be released as planned.
The monthly readings can differ sharply from quarterly
figures which average CPI over the three months and have more
complete data. For instance, the second-quarter report showed
consumer prices rising 6.1% on a year before, while the monthly
report for June showed inflation at 6.8%.
"The ABS received overwhelmingly positive feedback about the
monthly CPI indicator and the value of more timely data," said
David Gruen, the Australian Statistician, in a statement.
"While there are some limitations to the indicator including
that only around two-thirds of items in the CPI basket will have
up-to-date prices each month, the indicator has significant
value as an early gauge of the quarterly CPI," he added.
The July and August release will include data for
expenditure groups and some selected expenditure classes, though
Gruen added the quarterly CPI will continue to be Australia's
key measure of inflation.
