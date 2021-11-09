Australia to set up $740 mln fund to develop low-emissions technology

SYDNEY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australia will set up a A$1
billion ($740 million) fund to invest in companies to develop
low-emissions technology, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on
Wednesday, as the country seeks to cut carbon emissions and hit
net-zero targets by 2050.
Under the plan, the federal government will commit A$500
million to the fund, matched by private investors, which will be
used to back early stage companies in developing technologies
including carbon capture and storage.
"Our plan to reach net zero by 2050 is an Australian one
that's focused on technology not taxes and this fund backs
Australian companies to find new solutions," Morrison said in a
statement.
The federal government will introduce legislation to
establish the fund, in order to allow the Clean Energy Finance
Corp to fund carbon capture and storage, which is not allowed
under its existing terms.
The move came a day after the federal government pledged
A$178 million ($132 million) to ramp up the rollout
of hydrogen refuelling and charging stations for electric
vehicles.
Australia, heavily reliant on exports of coal and gas, has
been targeting carbon capture and storage, and hydrogen
development to help cut emissions, while still allowing for the
use of gas and coal.
Last month, Australia said it would target net-zero carbon
emissions by 2050 to ease international criticism, but added it
would not legislate the goal and instead rely on consumers and
companies to drive emission reductions.
