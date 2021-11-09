Australia to set up $740 mln fund to develop low-emissions technology

SYDNEY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australia will set up a A$1
billion ($740 million) fund to invest in companies to develop
low-emissions technology, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on
Wednesday, as the country seeks to cut carbon emissions and hit
net-zero targets by 2050.
Under the plan, the federal government will commit A$500
million to the fund, matched by private investors, which will be
used to back early stage companies in developing technologies
including carbon capture and storage.
"Our plan to reach net zero by 2050 is an Australian one
that's focused on technology not taxes and this fund backs
Australian companies to find new solutions," Morrison said in a
statement.
The federal government will introduce legislation to
establish the fund, in order to allow the Clean Energy Finance
Corp, the government-owned green bank, to fund carbon capture
and storage, which is not allowed under its existing terms.
Opposition Labor, which opposes diversion of renewable
energy funding to carbon capture and storage (CCS), said it
would check the details of the fund before supporting the
legislation.
"The government's spin says this is new money but we will
look at the details," Shadow Energy Minister Chris Bowen told
broadcaster ABC on Wednesday.
Industry body Smart Energy Council said the government was
trying to "kill (Clean Energy Finance)" by forcing it to fund
"unproven, uneconomic carbon capture and storage projects."
CCS traps emissions and buries them underground. Advocates
of the technology see it a key to unlock large-scale economic
hydrogen production, while critics say it will extend the life
of dirty fossil fuels.
The move came a day after the federal government pledged
of hydrogen refuelling and charging stations for electric
vehicles.
Australia, heavily reliant on exports of coal and gas, has
been targeting carbon capture and storage as well as hydrogen
development to help cut emissions, while still allowing for the
use of gas and coal.
