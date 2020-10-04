Australia to spend more on jobs in budget based on COVID-19 vaccine

MELBOURNE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Australian government said
on Sunday it will earmark an additional A$1.2 billion ($859
million) in wage subsidies in the 2020/21 budget and that its
frameworks assume that there will be a novel coronavirus vaccine
next year.
In the run up to the Oct. 6 budget, which is set to forecast
a record deficit of about A$200 billion, Treasurer Josh
Frydenberg said a vaccine was a factor in his fiscal
considerations.
"The budget takes into account the possibility that is the
case," Frydenberg said when asked in a Sky News television
interview whether the budget would be based on an assumption
that a vaccine would be ready.
"We have worked hard with international counterparts to
secure the vaccine for Australia."
Australia's A$2 trillion economy suffered its deepest slump
on record in the June quarter as coronavirus curbs crippled
business activity, and the government has sought to soften the
blow this year with A$314 billion of fiscal stimulus.
The government plans to roll out a coronavirus vaccine
cost-free to citizens, expecting its first batches possibly in
January.
Earlier on Sunday, the government said the budget would
include a wage subsidy aimed at creating up to 100,000
apprenticeships.
"We want to continue to recover what has been lost and get
young people into work," Prime Minister Scott Morrison was cited
as saying in a press release announcing the A$1.2 billion
scheme.
While the overall jobless rate fell to 6.8% in August,
unemployment for those aged 15 to 24 hovered near 20%.
"This budget is all about jobs," Frydenberg said in a
separate interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation
(ABC) public television.
In an interview with Channel Nine television Frydenberg
reiterated that the budget would include the bringing forward of
already legislated income tax cuts.
($1 = 1.3963 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly
Editing by Robert Birsel)