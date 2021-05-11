Australia uses big-spending budget to aid recovery, woo voters

(Repeats story with no change to text)
* Expects record deficits this year, large deficits to 2025
* Tax receipts healthy, welfare payments down
* Budget measures focused on key election issues
* Concerns over care homes among most pressing for voters
SYDNEY, May 11 (Reuters) - Australia promised big spending
in a deficit-laden budget on Tuesday as the conservative
leadership sought to sustain a recovery from a
coronavirus-induced recession and win backing from women and
older voters with an eye on the next election.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison's billions in support and
reform programmes for women and aged-care home residents comes
amid public anger over his government's handling of sexism and
misconduct claims in Canberra, and a public inquiry that
revealed widespread abuse in the care home sector.
The deficit will hit a record A$161 billion ($126 billion)
in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 though, as a strong
economic rebound improves government finances, that is more than
A$50 billion lower than a forecast made in December.
"The economy is coming back. Australia is coming back,"
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said as he unveiled A$589 billion in
spending measures for the fiscal year ending June 2022.
The government has put aside its long-cherished pursuit of a
balanced budget to bring the economy back to health, and the
budget papers showed the deficit is forecast to remain close to
A$100 billion in the next two fiscal years.
Large deficits are forecast every year until June 2025, the
limit of the budget papers' projections, with the debt load
rising during that time to reach almost A$1 trillion.
The jobless rate is forecast to fall below 5% as early as
next year, representing a remarkable turnaround from 2020, when
measures to contain COIVD-19 shut down swathes of the economy.
The quicker-than-expected pick-up in activity means the
government is pulling in more tax receipts and making less
welfare payments than had been previously forecast, giving it
capacity to spend ahead of an election due in the next 12
months.
It is also enjoying a resurgence in Australia's terms of
trade due to a soaring iron ore price driven in part by
stronger-than-expected demand from China even as the two trading
partners endure a period of strained diplomatic relations.
S&P Global Ratings said the signs of upturn were offset by
risk factors including COVID-19 and trade and political
tensions, which meant it would maintain a negative outlook on
Australia's prized AAA rating.
EYE ON ELECTION
Several budget measures, including the extension of a tax
rebate for more than 10 million low- and middle-income earners,
measures are focused on key election issues.
Polls have shown Morrison's approval rating has fallen amid
anger over the government's handling of allegations of sexual
abuse, discrimination against women and misconduct in
parliament.
The government released a separate "Women's Budget
Statement" including measures designed to support women leaving
violent relationships.
It also pledged to increase childcare subsidies through a
A$1.7 billion investment. The spending targets families with
more than one child in daycare, giving more parents, especially
women, the choice to take on extra work, Frydenberg said.
Additional funding was also set aside to reform the
aged-care homes sector.
An inquiry into care homes found that one-in-three people
experienced substandard care, including neglect and physical or
emotional abuse, according to a report released in March.
Concerns over aged care are among the most pressing for
voters, ranking second only to the economy, according to polling
by Resolve Strategic for broadcaster and publisher Nine
Entertainment.
ALMOST NORMAL
Although Australia's vaccine rollout has lagged other
nations, its successful containment of COVID-19 has meant it has
enjoyed near-normal living conditions for long stretches.
Tough measures including snap lockdowns, closed borders and
swift contact tracing has kept its tally of infections at just
under 30,000, with just over 900 deaths.
After an initial economic shock, the share market and house
prices have resumed their upward trajectory and the country's
big retail banks have also outpaced global peers.
The government has pledged close to A$3.5 billion in
COVID-related measures including vaccine procurement and funding
for contact tracing and testing facilities.
($1 = 1.2749 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jonathan Barrett; Editing by Sam Holmes and John
Stonestreet)