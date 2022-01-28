Australia wants Kanye West fully vaccinated before any concert tour

MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Hip-hop artist Kanye West will
have to be fully vaccinated if he wants to play concerts in
Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday, after
media said the performer planned an Australian tour in March.
The warning comes just two weeks after tennis superstar
Novak Djokovic's hopes for a Grand Slam title were dashed when a
court upheld the government's decision to cancel his visa over
COVID-19 rules and his unvaccinated status.
"The rules are you have to be fully vaccinated," Morrison
told a news conference.
"They apply to everybody, as people have seen most recently.
It doesn't matter who you are, they are the rules. Follow the
rules - you can come. You don't follow the rules, you can't."
Morrison's remarks followed a report on Friday in the Sydney
Morning Herald newspaper, citing industry sources, that said
West planned to play stadium concerts in Australia in March.
Representatives of West, who released his latest album,
"Donda", in July, were not immediately available for comment.
The vaccination status of West, a 2020 U.S. presidential
candidate, is unknown.
In a 2021 interview on social media he said he had received
one vaccine dose, but in a 2020 interview with business magazine
Forbes, he had called getting vaccinated "the mark of the
beast".
Australia, one of the nations most heavily vaccinated
against COVID-19, has been battling an explosive wave of
infections in the past month driven by the fast-spreading
Omicron variant, with about 2 million cases recorded.
Until then, it had just 400,000 cases since the pandemic
first hit nearly two years ago.
On Saturday, 97 people died, after Friday's pandemic record
of 98 deaths. Health officials in several states said, however,
that hospital admissions were either plateauing or showing signs
of a decline.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)