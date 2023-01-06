Australia welcomes reports of China interest in its coal

SYDNEY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Australia's treasurer on
Friday welcomed reports that China may soon resume buying the
country's coal after two years of effective trade bans, but
called for a relaxation of import restrictions that have
affected several industries.
After relations between the countries hit a low point in
2020, top diplomats from Beijing and Canberra have reopened
dialogue in recent months, and China's state planner has let
some government-backed utilities and its top steelmaker resume
coal imports from Australia.
China Energy Investment Corp has already placed an import
order, one of the first deals, Reuters reported.
"We haven't seen any confirmation of that but that would be
an incredibly welcome development were it to occur," Treasurer
Jim Chalmers told reporters, asked about Chinese interest in
Australian coal.
"It would be in the interests of both countries to see these
trade restrictions lifted," Chalmers added.
Australia was China's second-largest coal supplier before
the ban, which followed a souring of diplomatic relations.
The diplomatic freeze, which peaked as Australia joined
global criticism of China's handling of COVID-19, ultimately
resulted in restrictions by Beijing on several Australian
exports from seafood to wine.
The restrictions had affected tens of billions of Australian
dollars worth of exports, impacting entire industries, Chalmers
said on Friday.
"A lot of the other industries which are impacted by these
trade restrictions will be watching very closely what if
anything happens when it comes to coal."
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Kim Coghill)