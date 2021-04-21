Log in
Australian Beef's annual sustainability update to be released at Beef Australia 2021

04/21/2021 | 01:20am EDT
20 April 2021

The Australian Beef industry's annual sustainability update will be launched at Beef Australia 2021 in Rockhampton at a special Australian Beef Sustainability Framework (ABSF) seminar.

The seminar will focus on the importance of sustainability along the beef value chain, and how the ABSF is supporting the industry's goal of doubling its value by 2030. Speakers and panel members will discuss how they have utilised a sustainable narrative and data to improve market access, promote continuous improvement and productivity, foster relationships, and protect investments.

The ABSF 2021 Annual Update will also be launched at the event. The fourth annual update will outline how the beef industry is progressing on indicators that were developed through extensive consultation with industry and other key external stakeholders.

Chair of the Sustainability Steering Group, Tess Herbert, said the update transparently acknowledges achievements as well as where there is more work to be done, and importantly, outlines activity that will deliver continual improvement.

'We need to be able to tell our story, whilst clearly setting the vision for the industry to show our customers, the community and interested stakeholders that we not only produce the best beef in the world, but we also have the most sustainable production systems,' Ms Herbert said.

'The annual update is used by industry to guide and track performance on-farm and through the supply chain to ensure that Australia continues to be recognised as a global leader in sustainable beef production.

'A focus on aligning environmental, welfare, social and economic practices with best evidence and community expectations, while growing profitability will help ensure continued access to markets and capital for Australian beef businesses.'

The Australian Beef Sustainability Framework 2021 Annual Update seminar will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021 from 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM at Paterson Room, Rockhampton State High School.

The free seminar will feature speakers and a panel discussion including, Tess Herbert (Chair, Sustainability Steering Group), Stacey Wordsworth (President, Rural Press Club of Queensland), Dalene Wray (Managing Director, OBE Organic), Trevor Moore (Group Systems & Compliance Manager, Northern Co-Operative Meat Company), Bel Quince (National Australia Bank), Ali Hart (Stockyard Beef), and Martin Bouchier (Celebrity Chef).

For more information and to register, visit the Beef Australia 2021 website.

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 05:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
