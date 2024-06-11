By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian businesses reported a reacceleration in inflation pressures in May despite the backdrop of a lifeless economy.

The results of the latest monthly survey of firms by the National Australia Bank paint the worst of worlds for the Reserve Bank of Australia, which may need to raise interest rates further before it can claim victory over inflation.

Business confidence fell 4 index points to minus 3 index points in May from April, while NAB's business conditions index fell 1 point to 6 index points over the same period.

Most alarmingly, a broad swath of price indicators rose, adding to fears that inflation is again gathering momentum.

Labor cost growth rose to 2.3% in quarterly equivalent terms in May from 1.5% in April, and purchase cost growth also rose to 1.9% from 1.3%, the survey showed.

Product price growth increased to 1.1% overall from 0.8%, while retail price growth rose to 1.6% from 1.0%, NAB said.

"Cost and price growth measures appear to have re-accelerated in May," said Alan Oster, chief economist at NAB.

"We have been wary for some time that the path of inflation from here is likely to be gradual and uneven, and the survey results really reinforce this message," he added.

The RBA said in early May that it discussed the option of raising interest rates further, adding that all policy options remain on the table.

That warning followed news of higher-than-expected inflation in the first quarter.

Despite weak retail sales growth, the survey reported that capacity utilization remains elevated across the economy, and firms are still hiring.

"While growth has slowed, the process of bringing supply and demand back into balance remains incomplete, reinforcing our expectation that inflation will continue to moderate only gradually from here," Oster said.

