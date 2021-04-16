Australian Competition and Consumer Commission : ACCC proposes to re-authorise paint levy funding collection and recycling activities

The ACCC has issued a draft determination proposing to grant authorisation to Paintback Limited to continue to impose a levy of up to $0.15 per litre (plus GST) to the cost of certain architectural and design paints and woodcare products (A&D paint). This levy is used to fund the Paintback scheme and its collection and disposal activities. This scheme was first authorised by the ACCC in 2015, and is due to expire 1 June 2021.

Under this scheme, Paintback contracts with state, territory, and local governments and waste service providers for the collection and safe disposal of waste A&D paint. Trade and household painters are able to dispose of waste A&D paint at collection points across Australia at no cost.

The ACCC considers that the Paintback scheme as funded through the levy is likely to result in environmental benefits through increased collection and less improper of disposal of waste A&D paint than would be the case if state, territory, and local government collection programs continued to operate without the Paintback scheme.

The ACCC considers that the scheme is unlikely to produce significant public detriment. The imposition of a uniform levy on the wholesale supply of A&D paint is unlikely to significantly impact competition at either the wholesale or retail levels of the supply chain and the size of the levy is small relative to the cost of A&D paints.

Authorisation provides businesses with legal protection for arrangements that may otherwise risk breaching the law but are not harmful to competition and/or are likely to result in overall public benefits. In this case, Paintback has sought authorisation because its participating paint suppliers, who are competitors, discuss and collectively agree to impose the levy on the wholesale sale of A&D paint.

The ACCC proposes to grant authorisation for a further 10 years.

The ACCC now invites submissions in relation to this draft determination by 7 May 2021, before making its final decision.

Further information about the ACCC's decisions is available on the ACCC public register at Paintback Limited.